Stabbing in Georgetown Safeway parking lot leaves 1 man dead, another injured

A man is dead and another is injured, police say, following at a Safeway in Georgetown.

D.C. police officers were called to a local hospital shortly before 12:30 p.m. after two men arrived with stab wounds.

Despite all life-saving efforts, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, a spokesperson for the police department said. The second victim is being treated for injuries believed to be "non-life threatening."

Detectives have determined the stabbing occurred in the Safeway parking lot along Wisconsin Avenue Northwest.

The investigation is ongoing, and so far no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.