St. Mary's County church property damaged by dirt bike riders: sheriff's office

Authorities in St. Mary's County are looking for two people they say caused damage when they rode dirt bikes church property.

The incidents were reported on the afternoons of Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15 around 2:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Police released an image showing the riders on their bikes.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to identify the suspects is asked to call Deputy Bianca Salas at 301-475-4200, ext. 78160 or email bianca.salas@stmarysmd.com and reference case # 31513-22.