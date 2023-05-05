St. Mary's County 15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Sheetz parking lot

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 26-year-old man in St. Mary's County last month.

On April 4 around 10:37 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the parking lot of the Great Mills Sheetz at the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road for a report of shots fired.

A short time later, deputies also responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown for a report of a victim who arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

Featured article

The victim, identified as Marcus Anthony Day, was pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old male suspect was located and arrested in King George County on Friday, May 5. He will be charged via warrant as an adult with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in a Violent Crime, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.