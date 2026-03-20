St. Jude Rock n' Roll Race: Road closures and parking enforcements

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The Brief St. Jude Rock n' Roll half-marathon and 5k will take place this Saturday, March 21. Drivers should be cautious of road closures, parking restrictions and potential traffic this Saturday.



The 2026 St. Jude Rock n' Roll 5k and half-marathon takes place this Saturday, March 21, and D.C. drivers should expect road closures and parking restrictions this weekend.

The 5k begins at 7:30 a.m. on Constitution Ave, south of Pennsylvania Ave, followed by the half-marathon soon after at 8 a.m., beginning on Constitution and 14th. The half-marathon loops around Adams Morgan, Pleasant Plains, Chinatown and finishes near the U.S. capitol on Pennsylvania Ave NW.

Areas along the race route will be marked as "No Parking," and will be subject to tows.

Traffic Advisory:

The following areas will be closed and have limited access:

Foggy Bottom: 10:30 a.m. 7a.m.Pedestrian traffic only on Constitution Ave.To enter/exit the area north of Constitution Ave: Use K St NW or 3rd St/395 Tunnel.For fastest access, park outside the route before streets close.

Pedestrian traffic only on Constitution Ave.

To enter/exit the area north of Constitution Ave: Use K St NW or 3rd St/395 Tunnel.

For fastest access, park outside the route before streets close.

Rock Creek Parkway: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.Rock Creek Parkway closed from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Shoreham Dr NW.Pennsylvania Ave NW, Massachusetts Ave NW, P St NW, and Q St NW.To enter/exit the areas around the course the following streets will be open: K St NW.

Rock Creek Parkway closed from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Shoreham Dr NW.

Pennsylvania Ave NW, Massachusetts Ave NW, P St NW, and Q St NW.

To enter/exit the areas around the course the following streets will be open: K St NW.

Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Howard University: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Pedestrian traffic only on Calvert, Columbia Rd, Harvard St, 5th St NW & Bryant St NW.For fastest access, park outside the route before streets close.To enter/exit the area inside the course, use Massachusetts Ave NW or Rhode Island Ave NW.

Pedestrian traffic only on Calvert, Columbia Rd, Harvard St, 5th St NW & Bryant St NW.

For fastest access, park outside the route before streets close.

To enter/exit the area inside the course, use Massachusetts Ave NW or Rhode Island Ave NW.

North Capitol Street NW (Bloomingdale, Street): 6:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.Southbound lanes closed from Bryant St NW to K St NW.To enter/exit the area inside the course, use Rhode Island Ave NW or New York Ave NW.

Southbound lanes closed from Bryant St NW to K St NW.

To enter/exit the area inside the course, use Rhode Island Ave NW or New York Ave NW.

K St NW, Penn Quarter, Judiciary Square: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.To enter/exit the areas around the course use 7th St NW and New York Ave NW.

To enter/exit the areas around the course use 7th St NW and New York Ave NW.

3rd St NW, Pennsylvania Ave NW, Constitution Ave NW: Friday March 20, 6 p.m. – Saturday, March 21, 8 p.m.Use 3rd St Tunnel for points North and South of the finish venue.Independence Ave SW remains open during the event for access to points east and west.

Use 3rd St Tunnel for points North and South of the finish venue.

Independence Ave SW remains open during the event for access to points east and west.

Parking Restrictions:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026:

Constitution Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 4th Street

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 4 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 6th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

1800 block of Virginia Avenue, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street Closures:

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026, to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW