St. John’s College High School's Patrick Behan named WCAC Coach of the Year

Patrick Behan, the head coach of the St. John's College High School's boy's basketball team, has been named the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

St. John’s College High School basketball coach's off-court battle with ALS

Back in September, Coach Behan revealed he had been diagnosed with ALS but said he wouldn't let it get in the way of his passion.

The St. John's College Cadets will play the St. Paul VI Catholic High School Panthers Monday in the WCAC Championship.

The game starts at 8 p.m. at Bender Arena on the campus of American University.

