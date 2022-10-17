Squirrel spotted in Sonoma Restaurant

A baby squirrel was spotted inside Sonoma Restaurant and Wine Bar in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon.

Twitter user Mark Greenbaum snapped a photo of the squirrel hanging out in the window of the wine bar.

The restaurant, which is open Tuesday to Saturday, responded on Twitter about an hour and a half later.

"We are happy to report that the baby squirrel has been safely removed and is now outside enjoying today’s beautiful weather," said the restaurant's Twitter account.

"This was our first squirrel inside since we opened over 17 years ago," said Sonoma Restaurant and Wine Bar in a statement to FOX 5. "We received a text from a neighbor this evening and a few members of our crew got to work safely removing the baby squirrel. A testament to the Sonoma crew offering great hospitality to all of our guests (even baby squirrels.)"