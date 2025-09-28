Spotsylvania woman claims $2 million Powerball prize anonymously
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. - A lucky Spotsylvania woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from the Aug. 27 drawing, choosing to remain anonymous under Virginia law.
Powerball winner in Spotsylvania
What we know:
The winner's ticket, purchased at Weis Market on Courthouse Road, matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number. The Power Play option doubled her $1 million prize to $2 million. The winning numbers were 9-12-22-41-61, and the Powerball number was 25.
The woman told Virginia Lottery officials she usually plays only when the jackpot is large and was shocked by her win. "I kept thinking I was looking at it wrong," she said.
Retailers benefit too, as the store that sold the winning ticket received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.
Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 education. In the last fiscal year, Spotsylvania County received over $19.7 million for education, contributing to the more than $901 million raised statewide, which accounts for about 10 percent of the total K-12 budget.
What we don't know:
The identity of the winner remains undisclosed, as Virginia law permits anonymity for prizes over $1 million.
The Source: Information from the Virginia Lottery was used in this article.