Spotsylvania woman claims $2 million Powerball prize anonymously

The Brief A Spotsylvania woman won a $2 million Powerball prize on Aug. 27. Virginia law allows winners of $1 million and above to remain anonymous. The Virginia Lottery contributes profits to K-12 education in the state.



A lucky Spotsylvania woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from the Aug. 27 drawing, choosing to remain anonymous under Virginia law.

Powerball winner in Spotsylvania

What we know:

The winner's ticket, purchased at Weis Market on Courthouse Road, matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number. The Power Play option doubled her $1 million prize to $2 million. The winning numbers were 9-12-22-41-61, and the Powerball number was 25.

The woman told Virginia Lottery officials she usually plays only when the jackpot is large and was shocked by her win. "I kept thinking I was looking at it wrong," she said.

Retailers benefit too, as the store that sold the winning ticket received a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Virginia Lottery profits support K-12 education. In the last fiscal year, Spotsylvania County received over $19.7 million for education, contributing to the more than $901 million raised statewide, which accounts for about 10 percent of the total K-12 budget.

The Virginia Lottery's profits contribute significantly to education, showcasing the impact of such games beyond individual winners.

What we don't know:

The identity of the winner remains undisclosed, as Virginia law permits anonymity for prizes over $1 million.