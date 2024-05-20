Spotsylvania school aide fired, charged for allegedly hitting 6-year-old with shoe

article

A school aide in Spotsylvania has been fired for allegedly hitting a 6-year-old with a shoe.

Gloria Joan Jackson, the 73-year-old behavioral interventionist who was working at Cedar Forest Elementary School at the time, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, Jackson has been under investigation since a School Resource Officer was made aware of the accusation in April.

After Jackson was placed on leave, investigators received a video of the alleged assault, which appeared to show her hitting the young child with a shoe.

Jackson is due in court July 10.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.