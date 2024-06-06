Virginia woman accused of murdering 3 roommates captured in New York

The Spotsylvania woman accused of murdering her three roommates was captured Thursday in New York after a high-speed police chase.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that the 23-year-old suspect, Alyssa Jane Venable was apprehended with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service and the New York State Police.

According to the sheriff's office, the high-speed pursuit began around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 in Steuben County, New York when New York State Troopers spotted a gray 2009 Honda Civic matching the description of Venable’s vehicle.

Venable allegedly refused to stop, initiating a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.

A tire deflation device was deployed, causing Venable's vehicle to crash. She was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported after the chase.

The New York State police are in the process of obtaining a fugitive warrant for Venable, and are making extradition arrangements.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris expressed gratitude for the support and professionalism of the U.S. Marshals Service and the New York State Police.

Venable became a fugitive after deputies discovered the bodies of her three roommates at a residence on White Street Court late Tuesday night. The victims, 77-year-old Robert John McGuire, 60-year-old Gregory Scott Powell, and 65-year-old Carol Anne Reese, suffered fatal upper-body trauma.

Authorities responded to the 10500 block of White Street Court around 10 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check and found the deceased individuals inside the home. Evidence collected at the scene pointed to Venable as the perpetrator.

Homicide detectives had warned the public that Venable was considered armed and dangerous.

Spotsylvania detectives are collaborating closely with New York authorities to recover any evidence related to the case, which is still in its early stages.