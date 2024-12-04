article

The Brief Spotify Wrapped 2024 became available to streamers this year on Dec. 4, 2024. It gives much-anticipated listener stats, and included a couple new features this year: Music Evolution and AI integration. This year’s top-streamed artist was Taylor Swift, both in the U.S. and globally.



Spotify Wrapped has arrived, a day that brings much joy and gratification to music lovers around the world.

The streaming stats tell listeners what songs and artists they listened to the most in 2024, much to their delight or embarrassment. The Wrapped presentation includes other fun musical tidbits about their year’s listening history.

This year’s roundup included some new features. Here’s everything to know about the 2024 Spotify Wrapped:

Spotify Music Evolution

This year Spotify added a new data story called Music Evolution , which speaks to the musical phases that defined the year.

"Users will receive up to three distinctive musical phases, which are based on hundreds of thousands of unique descriptors, genres, and artists," Spotify said.

The phases show how your taste and mood evolved throughout the year. Each phase features artists drawn from your listening habits, and comes with a fun nickname to capture the essence of that phase.

You can also find your music evolution in a personalized playlist separate from the top songs of 2024 playlist, and it also includes new songs recommended by Spotify that match the vibe.

Spotify AI podcast

Spotify is also incorporating AI to bring music fans more info about their streams.

Spotify has a personalized AI podcast available about your 2024 listens.

"With this personalized Audio Overview, delivered by two dynamic hosts using generative AI, fans can dive deeper into their top songs, artists, and genres of the year," Spotify said.

The podcast is available in English for eligible Free and Premium accounts. Spotify said it will only be there for a limited time, though.

Spotify top songs and artists

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Image: Spotify newsroom

Spotify announces some of its own stats in its Wraps, and it may be no surprise that Taylor Swift topped a lot of the charts.

She came in as the most-streamed artist in the U.S. - and globally. Her new album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, was also the top album in the U.S. this year. (1989 (Taylor’s Version) also came in at number 10 in the U.S.)

A different pop star, though, took home the win for the top song in the U.S. this year - Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso.

Spotify says "Die With A Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga took the top spot as the song most frequently shared from Spotify to social platforms.

RELATED: ‘The Oprah Podcast’ launches: What to know

Spotify top podcasts and audiobooks

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Image: Spotify newsroom

Spotify added audiobooks to its rolodex this year, with 15 listening hours available per month for Premium users.

As such, Spotify is able to say what the top audiobooks were for the first time, with the list being led by Sarah J. Maas and her A Court of Thorns and Roses series.

As for podcasts, "The Joe Rogan Experience" was the top podcast in the U.S.