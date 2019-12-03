Sports wagering license applications now available in DC

Beginning Tuesday, professional sports stadiums, restaurants and bars can apply to have their own sportsbooks in D.C.

Applicants will submit forms to the D.C. Lottery. The review process takes anywhere from 30 to 45 days.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"Our team has been working to establish a framework for regulating sports wagering that is fair and fosters public confidence and trust in the process while generating new revenue for the District," said Office of Lottery and Gaming Executive Director Beth Bresnahan in a statement. "We look forward to receiving applications and to the sports wagering industry soon launching in the District of Columbia,"

Those who are interested can find the application on the Office of Lottery and Gaming website.