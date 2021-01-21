Sports betting up and running in Virginia

The Virginia Lottery has issued the first sports betting license to FanDuel and the Washington Football team, who are partnering to accept the first legal bets in the Commonwealth beginning Thursday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported on the launch. Sports editor Michael Phillips tells FOX 5 FanDuel accepted the first bet just after 2 p.m.

Virginia lawmakers passed sports betting in March, but now people in Virginia can begin to make legal wagers.

Phillips says he believes the Commonwealth gave the Washington Football Team the first shot at a license to entice them to build a new stadium in Virginia.

"It's an exciting time the first bet came in after 2 p.m. Somebody took the Golden State Warriors to beat the Knicks tonight. It's an exciting time for local sports betters because this is something you've had to do illegally for a long time," said Phillips.

The sports betting business in the state is projected to be a $400 million industry.

"Those numbers may prove to be true based on the excitement they're seeing already," said Phillips.

The Virginia Lottery says it plans to have other sports betting licenses in place in time for the Super Bowl.