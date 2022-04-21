Spirit of America looks to help Ukraine's armed forces

Arlington-based non-profit Spirit of America is working with the U.S. military and the State Department to help meet the needs of Ukraine’s armed forces on the front lines in the fight against Russia.

In fact, it’s the only charity approved by the Pentagon to do just that.

Spirit of America provides medical supplies, first aid kits, food, and even vehicles to soldiers on the ground.

In the past month, the organization has sent 65 tons of supplies totaling nearly 8 million dollars. Body armor and protective gear, like the helmet that saved the life of a soldier Wednesday night in a fire n the city of Mykolaiv, are also being sent to Ukraine.

The CEO of the non-profit tells FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter these supplies are urgently needed because many of those volunteering to fight do not have the proper equipment to do so.

"It’s civilians across the country in Ukraine who are stepping up to join the fight against Russia," said Spirit of America CEO and founder Jim Hake. "The butcher, the baker all those kinds of folks are joining the fight in Ukraine. It’s a wonderful expression of Ukraine’s desire to protect themselves and defend their country."

Spirit of America plans to send another 50 tons of supplies to Ukraine next week.

They say the response from people across America to help has been enormous.

If you’re interested in learning more about the organization visit the Spirit of America official website.