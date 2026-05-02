Spirit Airlines shuts down operations immediately, BWI warns passengers not to come

The Brief Spirit Airlines has ceased all flight operations effective immediately amid bankruptcy proceedings. All Spirit flights, including those at BWI Marshall Airport, have been canceled. Travelers are being told not to come to the airport and to seek refunds or rebooking elsewhere.



Spirit Airlines has abruptly shut down all flight operations, leaving passengers across the country scrambling after flights were canceled systemwide.

What we know:

According to an alert from BWI Marshall Airport, Spirit Airlines has ceased operations effective immediately as part of bankruptcy and liquidation proceedings.

Spirit Airlines plane on tarmac.

All scheduled Spirit flights at BWI and across the airline’s network have been canceled.

Airport officials are urging affected passengers not to travel to the airport, noting there are no Spirit staff on-site to assist with refunds or rebooking.

What travelers should do

Passengers are being advised to:

Contact their booking provider or credit card company about refunds

Check with other airlines for rebooking options

More information for impacted travelers is available through Spirit’s restructuring website.

The backstory:

Spirit Airlines’ shutdown comes amid ongoing financial struggles, with the company entering bankruptcy and moving toward liquidation.

The sudden halt in operations marks a major disruption for low-cost travel across the U.S., where Spirit had operated a large network of budget routes.

What's next:

BWI Airport says it will work with other airlines to fill service gaps and make use of assets previously operated by Spirit.