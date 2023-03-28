Speed enforcement cameras to be placed in 4 Alexandria school zones

Speed enforcements cameras are coming to four school zones in Alexandria.

The speed cameras will be placed at:

- Francis Hammond Middle School (Seminary Road, between Kenmore Avenue and North Jordan Street)

- John Adams Elementary School and Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School (North Beauregard Street, between North Highview Lane and Reading Avenue)

- George Washington Middle School (Mount Vernon Avenue, between Braddock Road and Luray Avenue)

City and school leaders say the locations were selected following a feasibility assessment and considering factors including crash history, traffic volumes, vehicle speeds, and age and number of students.

The cameras will be installed this spring and will undergo a test period. The cameras are expected to be fully active for the 2023-24 school.