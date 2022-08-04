Special police officer fatally shot during training inside DC library

Police are investigating after a special police officer was killed during a shooting inside a Southeast D.C. library.

Police confirmed to FOX 5 that a call came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library located at 1800 block of Good Hope Road.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. Police say she was taken to an area hospital, and later pronounced dead.

During a press conference about the shooting, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III confirmed that the victim was a special police officer for the library.

According to Contee, the shooting happened during an ASP Baton training being conducted inside a meeting room in the library. The training was being conducted by a retired police lieutenant who was contracted by the library's special police to train their officers.

Police say that at the end of the training, the lieutenant fired a shot and struck the special officer. Investigators did not indicate, however, what led up to that shot being fired.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, including why a live weapon was being used in a training environment. As part of the investigation, police say they are questioning the retired police lieutenant who was conducting the training.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.