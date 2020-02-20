Special needs school in Manassas closed due to flu concerns

A school for children with special needs in Manassas is closed for the rest of the week due to flu concerns.

In a statement posted online, Matthew's Center said the closure is "due to the confirmed cases of Influenza B among staff and students."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The school says the building will be professionally disinfected and will reopen on Monday, February 24.

A tweet from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from February 18 shows 44 states, including Virginia and Maryland, are experiencing high flu activity according to their latest reports. The District of Columbia is experiencing low flu activity.

Advertisement

"CDC estimates, that between Oct. 1 and Feb. 8, there were at least 26 million illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths caused by flu," read another tweet from later that same day.

On Valentine's Day, an 8-year-old girl from Calvert County, Maryland died from complications from the flu.