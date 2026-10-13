The Brief SpaceX's pre-sunrise launch created a "jellyfish" sky glow across the region Tuesday. A Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral around 6:33 a.m. The spacecraft is expected to arrive at the space station Oct. 15.



The "jellyfish" glow of a pre-sunrise SpaceX launch could be seen in the sky across the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday.

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, around 6:33 a.m.

SpaceX launch creates 'jellyfish' sky glow across DMV early Tuesday (Video Courtesy of Sean Harman's Tree Care)

The mission is to resupply cargo to the International Space Station. Sean Harman of Sean Harman's Tree Care captured video of the launch over Madison, Virginia.

The spacecraft is expected to arrive at the International Space Station on Oct. 15.

SpaceX launch creates 'jellyfish' sky glow across DMV early Tuesday (Video Courtesy of Sean Harman's Tree Care)