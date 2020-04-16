Southern Maryland farmers working together to replenish food banks

Farmers in the DMV are stepping it up.

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is teaming up with the Agricultural Community to help replenish area food banks.

When the coronavirus began to take its toll on the community, supplies at local food banks began to dwindle.

That’s when Gilbert Bowling – who helps run Southern Maryland Meats – and a few other farmers partnered with the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.

Together, farmers are able to provide meats and vegetables to area food banks in order to provide relief for families who need it the most.

Bowling and his family have been running Southern Maryland Meats in Charles County since 1896.

“My family, my dad, my granddad and I, we all worked the farm together,” Bowling said.

“When you have something you can do to help people that are less fortunate, my dad and mom raised our family to do that. My dad and I talked about it and thought it was the right thing to do. And we have quite a few animals and of course this is a business but at the end of the day the business is about people,” Bowling said.

“Growing up we never went without a solid meal and that’s the values my family instilled upon me,” Bowling said.

Bowling says he donated 800 pounds of beef today alone to contribute to the effort.

If you want to donate to the cause, click here.

