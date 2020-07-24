Southeast DC United Medical Center moving patients after power outage

article

A Southeast D.C. medical center transported intensive care unit patients to another facility after a power outage knocked out its electricity, the hospital confirmed early Friday afternoon.

According to United Medical Center officials, five patients were transported to other hospitals in the District; and six were lodged in the emergency room.

They say just one of the transfered patients suffers from COVID-19.

Staff at the United Medical Center said the power outage did not impact some of its other critical units - including the emergency room.

They attributed the outage to severe weather, combined with an aging structure.

The say that power has been restored, and the generators at the facility have been repaired.

During the outage, multiple backup generators were activated in order to keep the hospital running. Those generators operated until about 3:40 a.m.

