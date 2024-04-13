Southeast DC shooting suspect photo released

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate a shooting in Southeast.

Police responded to the area of the 2400 block of Elvans Road, after receiving reports of a shooting on Monday, April 8, at 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.