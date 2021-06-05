Southeast DC man killed in Shaw double shooting

article

A Southeast D.C. man is dead after a double shooting Friday night in the District's Shaw neighborhood.

Police say they responded to the scene around 9:45 p.m. near 7th and T streets, Northwest.

They found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say 31-year-old Clifton Smith of Southeast D.C. later died at a local hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.