South Carolina woman charged in hand-licking incidents

A South Carolina woman is in custody and charged after licking her hands and then touching grocery store fixtures and products.

Police arrested Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, and ordered COVID-19 testing after she allegedly licked her hands and coughed before she pulled on freezer doors and touched food items in a grocery store. Officers said she was seen doing the same thing in the dry food section of the store.

Holliday is charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order.

Holliday also is charged by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for a similar incident at a sandwich shop.

The investigation is ongoing.