Sources: Diplomat from the UAE carjacked at gunpoint in NW DC Monday

D.C. Police say a diplomat, who sources tell FOX 5 is from the United Arab Emirates, had his car stolen at gunpoint Monday night in Northwest D.C.'s Tenleytown neighborhood.

United States Secret Service first responded to the crime, which happened just afer 10 p.m. Monday.

Police did not report any injuries.

Police say a man was sitting in a Dodge Charger in the 4000 block of Albemarle Street when a suspect came up to the car, tapped on the window with a gun, ordered the victims out and drove away in the vehicle. It's not clear if it had diplomatic tags.

Surveillance cameras are placed all over the street where the carjacking happened, but police have not released any video or suspect information.

"It's incredibly concerning and this is a safe neighborhood and I know my neighbors are obviously, they are concerned and care about these types of issues," said Matthew Cohen, an advisory neighborhood commissioner for the area.

The embassy of the United Arab Emirates did not respond to a request for comment.

The crime comes amid a regional surge in carjackings.

Data FOX 5 obtained last month show carjackings are up 106 percent in the District, and 143 percent in Prince George's County.

On Monday, D.C. Police announced arrests for three girls, one just 12, for an attempted carjacking and using a stun gun on a man in the Navy Yard neighborhood Friday. A court spokesperson confirmed a case is proceeding against only one of the girls.