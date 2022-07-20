Souped-up minivan driver warned by Park Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A souped-up minivan didn't get a chance to show off its massive sound system Tuesday night at Sligo-Dennis Park.
An officer from the Montgomery County division of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police spoke to the owner of the vehicle before they say it could "become a nuisance" to people in the park and nearby residents.
After the incident, Park Police issued a reminder to residents via Twitter, letting them know amplified music is prohibited in all parks.