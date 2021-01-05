Son shoots, kills mother inside Clarksburg home, Montgomery County Police say

Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged after shooting and killing his mother inside their Montgomery County home.

David Blackburn (Montgomery County Police)

Police say they were called to the 22800 block of Frederick Road in Clarksburg around 2:42 a.m. Monday after a family member was awakened by the sound of gunfire. They arrived and found 56-year-old Maryann Blackburn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators say her son, 24-year-old David Mark Blackburn, was taken into custody at the home. He faces first-degree murder charges.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.