Something in the Water processing partial refunds for ticket holders turned away

Concertgoers who were turned away due to overcrowding on the second night of Pharrell's Something in the Water music festival are receiving refunds from organizers.

Those who requested their money back by the July 1 deadline received an e-mail Wednesday notifying them that their funds are being processed.

"We'd like to express our appreciation of your commitment to our experience in Washington, D.C. We worked tirelessly alongside local partners and authorities to produce a safe and hospitable experience for you. We take the safety of our guests, staff, and community very seriously," the e-mail reads. "We heard your concerns that your experience did not meet expectations. After reviewing your inquiry against known issues and available data, we are processing a partial refund as a significant portion of your experience was affected. Please accept this resolution as an opportunity to continue to value your patronage."

The announcement states that refunds will go directly to the ticket holder's original form of payment within the next 30 days.

During the festival, several attendees reported to FOX 5 that they had problems getting back into the event on Saturday, June 18 after leaving for various reasons.

People traveled from all over the United States to experience Something In The Water. Some just came to see Pharrell and Phriends perform on Saturday night, but were instead turned away at the gate.

According to the event's website, festival goers had been promised to have access to leave and re-enter the festival grounds whenever they wanted.