Some school leaders in Maryland pushing to end virtual learning for students

The Maryland State Board of Education is pushing against school systems offering virtual learning this fall without specific reasons.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reports that their decision is based on the numbers that show that students do better in the classroom with a teacher.

Now the Board is looking to reinforce a resolution passed last month that calls for all schools to reopen for in-person instruction five days a week this fall, Umeh says. That amounts to 180 days of classroom learning for the school year.

If a school systems want to seek an exception from the requirement for what would be a small number of students, the state board wants that system to present their reasons in person to the board and ask for a waiver.

Some of the reasons for that waiver could include medical or family reasons, and a demonstration that a student has done well and progressed in a virtual learning structure.

Maryland State School Superintendent Karen Salmon says the goal must be to have all students back in school full time this fall.

The numbers show that most students have not done well in virtual learning with 20 percent or more in middle and high school failing math and English, Umeh says.