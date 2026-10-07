Some Montgomery County schools cancel homecoming dances due to low attendance

article

The Brief Two Montgomery County high schools canceled their homecoming dances due to low attendance. Northwest High School sold less than 200 tickets and said students who purchased them will be refunded. Some students said they were sad to see the tradition go away.



Homecoming dances are going away at some Maryland schools, with two Montgomery County high schools scrapping their plans for dances, saying not enough students want to attend.

Northwest High School sold less than 200 homecoming tickets, and only 63 were sold at Quince Orchard High School.

Northwest High School said the decision came after the ticket purchase deadline passed. In a message sent to families, school officials acknowledged that the cancellation is disappointing, especially for students who had already bought tickets and made plans to go. Students who purchased tickets will get refunds.

Only the dances have been canceled. All the festivities surrounding homecoming are still happening.

What they're saying:

Some students said they’re sad to see the tradition go away.

"I think it’s sad. I look forward to it," one student said. "They told me they only sold 63 tickets. A lot of people don’t go. It’s a good school tradition."

"I think, homecoming, even if schools are losing money, they should do it," another student said. "It’s a staple, you need it…they deserve it."

Wootton High School stopped having their homecoming dances a few years ago, opting instead for a carnival after the game.

Meanwhile, schools in Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s County seem to still have their homecoming dances on the calendar.