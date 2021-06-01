Some DC schools administering COVID-19 vaccines

Starting today any D.C. resident 12 and older can get vaccinated at certain D.C. Public Schools. The school district is partnering with DC Health to hold walk-in clinics inside four designated school buildings.

Students ages 12-17 need a parent or guardian to sign a consent form and be present with them on site.

Review a list of sites and operating hours for obtaining the vaccine.

Sah Brown is the principal at Eastern High School in northeast. He says they’ve already received a lot of interest from parents and other people in the community.

"We had three people show up at Eastern High asking for the vaccine today and our clinic isn’t even open on Tuesdays," Brown says.

Brown says vaccinating students is critical to schools reopening.

"We want to make sure that everybody can get the vaccine because we know that it’s going to help reduce the spread of the virus, but also allow us to not only reopen, but more importantly remain open to reduce the spread of this disease," Brown said.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA for people 12 and older. Schools cannot require students get vaccinated until a vaccine has full FDA approval.

"There’s no requirement at this time. It’s not mandatory for students. Again, we just know that the science is clear, that students and adults who have the vaccine are less likely to spread the infection and get sick by it.

Montgomery County Public Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools have held similar pop up clinics for students and families.

