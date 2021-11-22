Some big box stores dumping Black Friday midnight opening

Some shoppers out and about say Black Friday is a thing of the past as stores offer deep discounts now as consumers and companies continue to navigate a supply shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some big box stores announcing they will close Thanksgiving Day with no plans to welcome shoppers at midnight for the traditional Black Friday rush.

For starters, Target will stay closed Thanksgiving Day and on Black Friday will open its usual time 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FOX 5 has learned for many stores, you may find your best bargain now, rather than waiting until Black Friday.

A consumer guru says the supply chain crisis and potential bottleneck shopping that could occur on Black Friday are prompting people to do their shopping sooner.

Wallet Hub says around 11% of items at major retailers will be more expensive on Black Friday than current Amazon prices.

They go on to say computers and phones will have the least rewarding deals, while consumer packaged goods will have the best.