Solar panels catch fire on Stafford County home roof
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A fire involving solar panels broke out on the roof of a Stafford County home Monday afternoon, but firefighters were able to quickly contain it.
What we know:
Fire crews were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to Beech Tree Court near Courthouse Road for a reported structure fire.
When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from solar panels on the roof of a two-story, single-family home.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and search the residence. Officials said the fire was contained to the solar panels and did not spread into the home.
Damage and injuries
No injuries were reported.
Officials credited the quick response for preventing the fire from extending further into the house.
What's next:
The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Source: This article was written using information from Stafford County Fire and Rescue.