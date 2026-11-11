Social media threat against Alexandria City High School prompts increased police presence

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Social media threats that referenced Alexandria City High School are under investigation, police said Wednesday night. The threats prompted an increase in police presence.

Law enforcement officials said Alexandria Police Department School Resource Officers remain engaged in schools. The increase in police presence at all four school campuses will be due to an abundance of caution.

The police department's Homeland Security team is also working with school administrators and security officials to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call police at 703-764-4444.