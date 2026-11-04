DC man convicted for 2016 murder of his daughter's boyfriend

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The Brief A D.C. man was found guilty of murder after killing his daughter's boyfriend. The deadly shooting was reported in Northeast D.C. on April 30, 2016. Wilbert Whitaker is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2027.



A Washington, D.C., man was convicted of murder Wednesday after he killed his daughter’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Leo Hackett, in 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District.

What we know:

Wilbert Whitaker, 77, was found guilty of murder and a firearm offense in connection with the April 30, 2016, killing.

Police responded to the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast, after a reported family disturbance, according to court evidence. Officers determined that Whitaker and Hackett had been in an argument. No injuries or assaults were reported, and officers left the scene without making any arrests.

Shortly after, Whitaker got a firearm from his bedroom and loaded it. Hackett then left the house to go to work.

According to court documents, Whitaker followed Hackett out of the house and called out to Hackett as he was walking away. As Hackett turned, Whitaker fired two shots, hitting Hackett in the chest, killing him.

Whitaker was arrested on April 30, 2016, and was released on May 16, 2016, after a preliminary hearing.

Whitaker is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 8, 2027. The second-degree murder while armed charge carries a minimum five-year sentence when committed with a firearm, according to court officials.