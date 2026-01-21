2026 SNAP benefit amounts for Virginia, Maryland, DC: Here’s how much families can receive

article

The Brief SNAP benefit amounts for 2026 are based on household size and location. Maximum monthly benefits vary, and most households receive less than the maximum. Actual payments depend on income and allowable deductions.



SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides monthly food assistance based on household size and financial circumstances. Here’s how SNAP benefit amounts are calculated for 2026.

What we know:

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to eligible households across the United States. Benefit amounts are calculated using federal guidelines that take household size, income and certain expenses into account.

Each household’s SNAP payment is individualized, meaning most recipients do not receive the maximum amount allowed for their household size.

Maximum SNAP benefit amounts for 2026

For households in the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum monthly SNAP benefits for 2026 are:

1 person: $298 (up $6)

2 people: $546 (up $10)

3 people: $785 (up $17)

4 people: $994 (up $19)

5 people: $1,183 (up $25)

6 people: $1,421 (up $31)

7 people: $1,571 (up $35)

8 people: $1,789 (up $33)

Each additional person: + $218

Larger households qualify for higher maximum benefits, while smaller households receive lower maximum amounts. These figures represent the highest possible monthly benefit and apply only to households with very low or no net income.

SNAP benefit amounts are higher in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to higher food costs in those areas.

The minimum monthly SNAP benefit in most states is $24.

How SNAP benefits are calculated

SNAP benefits are not flat payments. Instead, they are calculated using a formula that considers a household’s net income after certain deductions are applied.

Allowable deductions may include:

Housing and utility costs

Child care expenses

Medical expenses for elderly or disabled household members

Because of this, two households with the same number of people may receive very different benefit amounts.

What SNAP benefits can be used for

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most grocery items, including fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products and bread.

Benefits generally cannot be used to buy:

Alcohol or tobacco

Vitamins or supplements

Hot prepared foods

Non-food items such as cleaning supplies or toiletries

What we don't know:

Because SNAP benefits are calculated individually, there is no way to determine an exact benefit amount without reviewing a household’s full financial situation. Income changes, housing costs or household size adjustments can all affect monthly payments.

Why you should care:

SNAP plays a critical role in helping millions of households afford groceries and maintain food security. Knowing the maximum benefit levels and how payments are calculated can help families better understand their assistance and plan ahead.