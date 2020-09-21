Smithsonian to reopen Museum of American History, Museum of the American Indian this week

article

The Smithsonian announced on Monday that it will open two additional museums this week.

Last week, the famous institute and cornerstone of D.C. tourism reopened four museums, including the Museum of African-American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the American Art Museum and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

On Friday, they will reopen two more iconic buildings – the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian.

The National Museum of American History will be open Friday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The National Museum of the American Indian will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Smithsonian is adhering to CDC guidelines upon reopening:

- If you don’t feel well, you are asked to stay home

- Visitors 6-years-old and older are required to wear face coverings

- Face coverings are strongly recommended for visitors younger than 6 (but older than 2)

- The number of visitors will be closely monitored. Guests will be given timed-entry passes when they arrive in the museum. Visitors must reserve passes online or by phone.

- One-way paths and directional guidance will be marked

- Hand-sanitizing stations will be available for visitors

- Restrooms will have a maximum capacity

Museum cafes and shops remain closed

- Tours and events are temporarily suspended, as are some indoor spaces

You can reserve a pass online by clicking here, or by calling 1-800-514-3849, extension 1.

Additional details about the reopening will be available here, and here.

