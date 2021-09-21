Smithsonian staff hand raising abandoned cheetah cub

The staff at the Smithsonian are hand raising a male cheetah cub after he was abandoned.

According to officials at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, they intervened after two other cubs in the litter birthed by 7-year-old Sukiri died on Sept. 16.

Sukiri nursed the cub overnight before she started ignoring him.

According to experts, single cubs are often abandoned.

They say the cub – who has not been named – will be given to a foster cheetah mother at another zoo after he’s been cared for over the course of several weeks.

