Smithsonian reveals design proposals for Bezos Learning Center project in DC

D.C.'s Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum revealed five new design proposals for the $130-million Bezos Learning Center, and they are asking for the public's help with selecting one.

The learning center project was made possible thanks to a $200-million gift from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The donation was the largest ever made to the Smithsonian Institution since its founding in 1846.

To help with picking an architectural firm to carry out the project, organizers are asking for public input on the five proposals.

You can look through all the design proposals below:

The learning center will be housed in a new facility that will be constructed on the east side of the National Air and Space Museum's plaza on the National Mall.

According to a press release from Smithsonian, the center will feature programs and activities that inspire students to pursue innovation and explore careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) fields, and it will help teachers better utilize the Smithsonian’s collections.

Officials said the designs are not final, and more concepts could be submitted once an architectural firm is selected.

A timeline for selecting a firm or design proposal has not been announced.