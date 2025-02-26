Small plane from Maryland crashes in foggy Vermont mountains; three rescued

article

The Brief A small plane that took off from Maryland crashed on Equinox Mountain in Vermont on Wednesday morning. First responders faced difficult conditions, including heavy snow and fog, while rescuing three survivors. Paramedics were lowered to assess the victims, and helicopters hoisted them from the crash site for medical care. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



First responders in Vermont rescued three people from a small plane that took off from Maryland before crashing on top of a mountain Wednesday morning.

Maryland plane crashes in Vermont

What we know:

Flight-tracking data showed the plane took off from Martin State Airport in Middle River, Baltimore County, shortly after 6 a.m.

Manchester Town Manager Scott Murphy spoke with FOX Weather via phone and said that the small plane crashed on Equinox Mountain amid foggy conditions.

Manchester Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon all three people were taken to the hospital.

Murphy said first responders faced "difficult conditions" trying to get to the plane crash victims due to the remoteness and weather conditions.

The fire department said there was between 4 and 5 feet of snow on the mountain.

Three helicopters were sent to the scene, and Murphy said paramedics were lowered to the victims to assess their conditions and the situation.

The decision was made to hoist the survivors from the mountain to receive more medical care. However, the helicopters needed to travel to nearby New York state to refuel before that could occur.

Video from the Manchester Fire Department showed one of the helicopters arriving at the Manchester Public Safety Facility with the first of three people in the crash.

The fire department said all agencies were cleared from the crash site Wednesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the pilot and passengers remain undisclosed, and their identities have not yet been made public.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.