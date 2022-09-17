Small plane forced to emergency land on I-66 in Virginia

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Virginia highway Saturday morning, according to police.

Virginia State Police said they responded to the incident around 10:43 a.m. along the westbound side of I-66 near the 6-mile marker in Warren County.

According to VSP, a preliminary investigation shows that the aircraft suffered engine failure and was forced to emergency land.

Video from the scene shows the plane on the right shoulder of the highway, and traffic getting by in a single lane on the left-hand side of the roadway.

The plane has since been moved to the median strip of the highway, and traffic is moving normally again.

The pilot, who was the only occupant of the plane, was uninjured in the incident.

The Federal Aviation Agency and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the emergency landing.

The incident remains under investigation.