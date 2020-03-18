Small businesses looking for financial relief from coronavirus woes

Along with the worldwide health crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is an economic disaster.

President Donald Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act into law Wednesday, but many small businesses are already in jeopardy and employees are finding themselves jobless.

Some are calling for a change to allow contract workers to collect unemployment benefits. Others are pushing for debt relief.

The Montgomery County Council is calling on banks, financial institutions, and public utilities to put a 60-day moratorium on customer default.

Meantime, FOX 5 has learned about a possible free resource for employees.

HKM Employment Attorneys LLP. are offering pro bono help. They’ve set up 24/7 hotlines to provide free legal advice to anyone who needs it in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

