Sen. Elissa Slotkin delivers Democratic rebuttal to Trump’s congressional address

The Brief Sen. Elissa Slotkin delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s congressional address, emphasizing economic concerns and national security. She criticized Trump’s new tariffs, arguing they would increase costs for American families. Slotkin framed her speech as a call for stability, contrasting Trump’s aggressive policies with a pragmatic approach to leadership.



Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a first-term Democrat from Michigan with a national security background, delivered the official Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s first major speech to Congress since returning to the White House.

Speaking from Wyandotte, Michigan, a blue-collar town south of Detroit, Slotkin framed her speech as a contrast to Trump’s leadership, arguing that Americans want change—but not recklessness.

Economic concerns take center stage

What they're saying:

Slotkin sharply criticized Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, which went into effect Tuesday. She warned that higher costs for energy, lumber, and cars could worsen inflation and slow economic growth.

"The president talked a big game on the economy," Slotkin said. "But it’s always important to read the fine print."

She accused Trump of prioritizing tax cuts for billionaires over working-class families and cautioned that his policies could lead to higher healthcare costs and threats to Social Security, Medicare, and VA benefits.

Criticism of Musk’s role in government

Slotkin also took aim at Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and has been at the center of massive federal workforce reductions.

"Is there anyone in America who is comfortable with Elon Musk and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, health records, and bank accounts?" she asked.

While Slotkin acknowledged the need to cut government waste, she argued that Trump’s mass firings and chaotic approach to reform were putting critical services at risk.

Calls for a balanced approach to national security

As a former CIA analyst and Pentagon official, Slotkin positioned herself as a strong voice on national security. She pushed back against Trump’s handling of foreign policy, particularly his approach to NATO and Ukraine.

"Trump believes in cozying up to dictators like Vladimir Putin and kicking our allies in the teeth," she said. "That’s not strength—it’s short-sighted and dangerous."

Slotkin said she supports border security, but called for comprehensive immigration reform, arguing that a secure border without a functional immigration system is "dealing with the symptom, not the disease."

Slotkin’s rise to the national stage

The backstory:

Slotkin’s selection to deliver the Democratic rebuttal underscores her growing influence in the party. A former CIA analyst who served under Presidents Bush and Obama, she first won a battleground House seat in 2018 before securing Michigan’s open Senate seat in 2024, despite Trump carrying the state.

Her response signals a moderate, pragmatic approach, aimed at winning over swing voters who may be concerned about Trump’s policies but skeptical of the Democratic Party’s direction.

What's next:

Slotkin urged Americans to stay engaged, calling on voters to hold their elected officials accountable and push for responsible leadership.

"America is going through something right now," she said. "But we’ve been here before. The question is: will we choose chaos, or will we choose to fight for something better?"