Sketch released of alleged Montgomery Village predator who attempted to abduct 10-year-old

Police in Montgomery County continue to investigate the attempted abduction of a girl outside an apartment complex in Montgomery Village.

They released a composite sketch of the suspect Thursday, hoping the public will help them identify the man.

The suspect is believed to be between 25-35 years old, according to police. Officials described him as "light-complected," having a thin build and a tattoo on the left side of his face with a straight piece of blonde hair.

Composite sketch of suspect. Photo via Montgomery County police

The attempted abduction happened on Sunday, March 10, around 3 p.m.

The 10-year-old girl was sitting outside the Cider Mill Apartments in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Road when the suspect grabbed her arm and told him to come with him.

The victim believes the suspect ran away when he saw police cars that were in the neighborhood, according to Montgomery County police.

Julie Forrest has lived in the community for about 13 years. She said it has had problems in the past, but she has noticed improvements.

"Now it’s mostly families; more and more families coming in with small children. It feels much better now," Forrest said.

She added unfortunately, she understands what it’s like to experience a frightening and violent ordeal in an area where you should feel safe, like a home.

"Twice, I was robbed by people with guns and knives. Really bad people. So, I know this could happen," she said, recalling incidents in another area she lived in. "I just wish it wouldn’t. Just one time, and you have it on your brain forever."

Sebastian Jacob has lived in the neighborhood for a few weeks.

"There’s a few sketchy people but you know, just be polite to them. Keep your distance. They don’t really bother you," Jacob said.

Neither he nor Forrest recognized the person in the composite sketch.

"It’s mostly just hearing stuff on the news, and I’m like…’I was right down the street from there or something like that,' but yeah," he said.

Anyone with information regarding this case or suspect is asked to call 240-773-5400 or visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the " www.p3tips.com " link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.

Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward from $250 up to $10,000. Tips may remain anonymous.