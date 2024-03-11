A 10-year-old girl was allegedly almost abducted Sunday afternoon in Gaithersburg, and detectives say the predator who targeted her is still on the loose.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Police Department believe the incident occurred outside the Cider Mill Apartments on Lost Knife Road.

The suspect, who police described as a man in his 20s, is accused of approaching the 10-year-old child, grabbing her arm and telling her to come with him.

Predator attempted to abduct 10-year-old girl in Gaithersburg, police say

The young girl told detectives that she believed the suspect ran away when he saw officers patrolling the apartment complex.

There is now a heightened police presence as a result of the crime. FOX 5 witnessed four cruisers parked as well as more driving up and down the neighborhood.

Rokhy Sidibe lives in the Cider Mill Apartments and says this is unacceptable.

"This neighborhood – in general – is not really safe," Sidibe told FOX 5. "I always tell my parents that. It worries me that the kids are outside by themselves. It’s not okay that the kids can’t go out and play. That’s not okay. We live in a very messed up world. We gotta figure out a way to keep it secured for these kids."

Sidibe added that she's shaken up by the rise of violence in the area, and the fact that young people are often involved.

"Kids just wanna be kids, and nowadays, people get themselves into things that they’re not supposed to, but they don’t realize," she explained. "I think they’re just bored and just out here trying to feel important, but they’re going in the wrong direction and the parents are not really aware of what’s going on."

MCPD says the predator hasn't been caught. He's described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt underneath a black jacket with black cargo pants. Detectives said he was also wearing a ski mask.

Anyone with information that can help MCPD solve this case is asked to give them a call right away.