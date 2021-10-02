Six people wounded in DC shooting

District police are investigating a mass shooting in Southwest D.C.

There were six victims in the shooting around 11:15 p.m. on Forrester Street Southwest.

One victim, a woman, was unconscious and not breathing at the scene. Another woman and four men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they're looking out for a silver Honda sedan. Authorities did not disclose additional information about the victims or suspect(s).

