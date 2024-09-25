Single vehicle crash after police pursuit knocks out traffic lights in Alexandria

A police pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash and one suspect is in custody in Alexandria.

Watch FOX 5 DC Live:

According to police, traffic lights are out at the intersection of N Van Dorn and W Braddock following the pursuit of a suspect. Drivers are advised to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Police say the suspect is in custody after the vehicle crashed. No injuries were reported.

No word on the identity of the suspect or any charges at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.