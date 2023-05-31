Single-use foodware available only upon request in Prince George's County starting June 1

Prince George's County restaurants and other food facilities will only provide single-use foodware upon request.

The change will begin June 1 and is designed to reduce waste generated by single-use disposable items.

Single-use foodware accessories include items like straws, condiment cups, and utensils that are used once and then discarded.

Dine-in and take-out businesses will only provide these items to customers upon request or at self-serve stations.

Online delivery orders must customize their menu with a list of single-use accessories and condiments that customers can request with their order.

First time violators will receive a warning. Second-time offenders could get a $250 fine, and third-time offenders could get a $500 fine.

Prince George's County will begin enforcement of the regulation starting October 1, 2023.

Who Will It Affect?

Any food service business operating in Prince George's County and its consumers.

Food service business means full-service restaurants, limited-service restaurants, fast food restaurants, cafés, delicatessens, coffee shops, supermarkets, grocery stores, vending trucks or carts, food trucks, cafeterias (including those operated by or on behalf of County departments and agencies), and other entities selling or providing prepared or ready-to-eat food within the County for consumption on or off the premises.

Third-party food ordering platform means any website, or another internet service that offers or arranges for the sale of prepared food and beverages, and the delivery or pickup of food and beverages from, food service businesses.

What If My Business Fails To Comply?

Food facilities and third-party food delivery platforms in violation of the law may be subject to a fine:

1st-time violations will receive a warning.

2nd-time violations will result in a $250 fine.

3rd-time violations will result in a $500 fine.

Plastic Utensils

What Are Single-Use Foodware Accessories?

Single-use items, including straws, utensils, condiment cups and packets, cup sleeves, splash sticks, stirrers, and napkins, provided with ready-to-eat food and designed to be used once and then discarded.

What Are The Service Requirements?

Dine-in/take-out orders:

Single-use foodware accessories and condiments will only be provided to customers upon request or at self-serve stations.

Online delivery orders:

Food facilities that use a third-party delivery platform must customize their menu with a list of single-use accessories/condiments that customers can request with their order.