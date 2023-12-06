Single-family home sustains $200,000 of damage in Maryland fire

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a residential home in Ferndale, Maryland was on fire Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a 1.5-story residential structure engulfed in flames. Fire crews initially entered the home but had to transition to a defensive-only operation due to the fire's progression.

It took fire crews approximately 50 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was home at the residence, and no injuries were reported. Officials report $200,000 in estimated loss.



The cause and origin of the fire continues to be under investigation by Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators.