Silver Spring man met underage victim from Virginia on social media app, raped her, police say

A Silver Spring man is jailed without bond after he allegedly met an underage girl from Virginia on social media and sexually assaulted her in his home.

Montgomery County police began investigating on Nov. 22 after a sexual assault was reported at the home of 38-year-old Christopher Clark in the 1100 block of Fidler Lane.

Investigators believe Clark met the victim using the app, and then drove to her home in Virginia to pick her up.

They say Clark sexually assaulted the girl after they returned to his home in Silver Spring.

After the assault, the girl left his home and reached out to her family, who called police.

Clark has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (240) 773-5400.

