Silver Spring house fire caused by discarded cigarette, $120K in damage
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A discarded cigarette sparked a fire that caused about $120,000 in damage to a split‑level home in Silver Spring early Monday, authorities said.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the blaze was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 12900 block of Valleywood Drive near Kayson Street.
Five people were displaced, and Piringer said sleeping occupants were alerted by working smoke alarms.
Piringer said the fire began outside the home, ignited by a discarded cigarette, before spreading upward and inward. The flames damaged the second floor and attic.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.