Silver Spring house fire caused by discarded cigarette, $120K in damage

A discarded cigarette sparked a fire that caused about $120,000 in damage to a split‑level home in Silver Spring early Monday, authorities said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the blaze was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 12900 block of Valleywood Drive near Kayson Street.

The Brief Discarded cigarette sparked a fire at a split‑level home Five people were displaced after smoke alarms alerted sleeping occupants Flames spread upward and inward, damaging the second floor and attic



Five people were displaced, and Piringer said sleeping occupants were alerted by working smoke alarms.

Piringer said the fire began outside the home, ignited by a discarded cigarette, before spreading upward and inward. The flames damaged the second floor and attic.